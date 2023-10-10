Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, now in its 12th year, showcases and celebrates women in business in a wide variety of industries from social enterprise and small artisan businesses to ground-breaking innovators and global brands, and is sponsored by UCLan and Natwest Bank.

Imogen who also has her own beauty brand iLashedbyimogen told the Post: “I am deeply honoured to receive the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, the awards evening at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool was incredible. Making a speech in front of so many people wasn’t easy but now I hope to be an inspiration to other entrepreneurs and young professionals striving to make a meaningful mark in the female business world and I’m looking forward to working with the University of Central Lancashire who were the sponsors of the award.”

Imogen Southwood, 23, from Preston, who founded the iLashed Academy at Lane Ends in Ashton-on-Ribble and also has her own beauty brand iLashedbyimogen has been named young entrepreneur of the year at the 2023 Enterprise Vision Awards

She started out in business while aged 17 and studying for her A levels, when she set up as a home-based eyelash technician. At 19 she set up the iLashed Academy in Ashton and now has plans to launch her own retail brand building on her successful online store.