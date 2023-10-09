Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research by The Kennel Club has revealed that unscrupulous breeders are using social media to dupe owners. Revealed as part of The Kennel Club’s Be Puppywise campaign, statistics show nearly a quarter of would-be owners in the north west are turning to social media and internet sites like Gumtree to find a puppy. However, the organisation is warning that platforms like Instagram and TikTok give unscrupulous breeders easy access to a mass market, where they can sell puppies with little scrutiny, and deceptively appeal to millions of unaware buyers with ‘cute’ and cleverly curated pup pictures and posts.

Shockingly, across the UK, the organisation’s research found that one in four puppies 25 per cent advertised on social media get sick or die before their first birthday.

Thousands more unsuspecting north west owners experience complications when buying a puppy, with half facing unexpectedly high financial costs, more than one in 10 admitting their dog had behavioural issues they weren’t expecting, and one in five regretting the way they purchased their dog.

The Kennel Club is urging puppy buyers in the north west against being fooled into purchasing unhealthy pets by 'cute' pictures on social media

The research also indicates that instead of conducting thorough searches about their puppy’s background, would-be owners in the region are drawn in by ‘cute’ photos, with two in five owners purchasing their puppy ‘because it was cute’.

Urging responsible buying via its ‘Be Puppywise’ campaign, Mark Beazley, Chief Executive at The Kennel Club said: “In today’s curated digital world, enticing photos are the lifeblood of social media and pictures of puppies grab attention – so there is an obvious appeal to buying and selling puppies using these platforms. But if people forget that behind every cute photo on social media, there is a real puppy, and a real need to ensure that their health and welfare has been prioritised, then there can be truly devastating consequences.

“Platforms like Instagram and TikTok can give unscrupulous breeders easy access to a mass market, where they can sell pups with little scrutiny, so it’s down to the puppy buyer to make sure that they ask the right questions, see the puppy, with their mum and in their home environment, and step back if things don't feel right. Failing to do so can lead to a world of heartache for puppy buyers and keeps rogue breeders in business, whilst puppies continue to suffer the consequences, as this research shows.”