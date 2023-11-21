McDonald’s Preston: new ‘delivery only’ kitchen opens, where is it, when is it open and where does it deliver to?
The new McDonald’s delivery kitchen has opened on Chain Caul Way following investment from a local franchisee Nigel Dunnington.
Who can order from the new McDonald’s?
The kitchen is open for app delivery orders only and it will deliver to anyone within a nine minutes’ drive time radius covering the majority of Preston and its suburbs.
The Preston delivery kitchen is not open to the public but is made clear as an ordering option on apps such as the McDonald’s App, Deliveroo, Just East and UberEATS.
When are its opening times?
The kitchen will be open between 7am – 22:45pm seven days a week
Why has the site been opened?
The new McDonald’s has been opened to support nearby restaurants in meeting demand from McDelivery orders.
How many jobs has it created?
The new kitchen has created 25 new full and part-time jobs for the local community.
What can you expect from the new delivery only site?
A spokesperson said: “The kitchen looks and feels the same as all our other kitchens up and down the country and will deliver the same great tasting food our customers expect and adhere to the same standards of food quality.”
The delivery kitchen will also include a large staff room with a smart TV and Wi-Fi for crew who work on site during breaks.
What does the owner say?
Nigel Dunnington, who owns and operates the delivery kitchen in Preston, said “We’re delighted to be opening a McDelivery Kitchen in Preston and we’re keen to improve our delivery service. Due to the nature of this kitchen, we can prepare our orders faster than ever, this means that this should be our customers first point of call when ordering a McDelivery and that the food is hotter and fresher upon arrival. The delivery kitchen will enable us to focus on our McDelivery orders and for our Preston Riversway restaurant to focus back on our dine-in customers”.