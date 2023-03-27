News you can trust since 1886
Preston babies: these are 20 of the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in February and March

We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 27th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 21:17 BST

Here are nine wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this month.

Our photographer Neil Cross captured the new arrivals.

His pictures from January and February are HERE.

Logan Joseph Nagy, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on March 20, at 11:50, weighing 6lb 15oz, to Stephen and Sophie Nagy, of Preston

1. Preston babies: Logan Joseph Nagy

Logan Joseph Nagy, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on March 20, at 11:50, weighing 6lb 15oz, to Stephen and Sophie Nagy, of Preston Photo: Neil Cross

Charlotte Victoria Flitcroft-Thomas, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on March19, at 21:10, weighing 8lb 13oz, to Jade Flitcroft and Martin Thomas, of Longridge

2. Preston babies: Charlotte Victoria Flitcroft-Thomas

Charlotte Victoria Flitcroft-Thomas, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on March19, at 21:10, weighing 8lb 13oz, to Jade Flitcroft and Martin Thomas, of Longridge Photo: Neil Cross

Freya Hafejee, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on March 18, at 20:24, to Arif and Rani Hafejee, of Preston

3. Preston babies: Freya Hafejee

Freya Hafejee, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on March 18, at 20:24, to Arif and Rani Hafejee, of Preston Photo: Neil Cross

Baby Anforth, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on March 12th, at 16:14, weighing 6lb, to Jade Dunn and Dean Anforth, of Broadgate

4. Preston babies: Baby Anforth

Baby Anforth, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on March 12th, at 16:14, weighing 6lb, to Jade Dunn and Dean Anforth, of Broadgate Photo: Neil Cross

