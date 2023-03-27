We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.
Here are nine wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this month.
Our photographer Neil Cross captured the new arrivals.
His pictures from January and February are HERE.
1. Preston babies: Logan Joseph Nagy
Logan Joseph Nagy, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on March 20, at 11:50, weighing 6lb 15oz, to Stephen and Sophie Nagy, of Preston Photo: Neil Cross
2. Preston babies: Charlotte Victoria Flitcroft-Thomas
Charlotte Victoria Flitcroft-Thomas, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on March19, at 21:10, weighing 8lb 13oz, to Jade Flitcroft and Martin Thomas, of Longridge Photo: Neil Cross
3. Preston babies: Freya Hafejee
Freya Hafejee, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on March 18, at 20:24, to Arif and Rani Hafejee, of Preston Photo: Neil Cross
4. Preston babies: Baby Anforth
Baby Anforth, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on March 12th, at 16:14, weighing 6lb, to Jade Dunn and Dean Anforth, of Broadgate Photo: Neil Cross