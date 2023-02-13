News you can trust since 1886
Preston babies: these are some of the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in January and February

We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.

By Andy Moffatt
2 minutes ago

Here are nine wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this month.

1. Baby Parkinson

Baby Parkinson, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on January 23, at 02:50 weighing 8lb 10, to Monica and Tom Parkinson, of Chorley

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Baby Perrin born

Baby Perrin born on the 5th of Feb at 11.36pm weighing 6lb 13oz to Joanna Hokham and Bowen Perrin from Hesketh Bank.

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Florence Mary Dickenson

Florence Mary Dickenson, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on January 23, at 05:04 weighing 8lb, to William and Amy Dickinson, of Longridge

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Baby Sutton

Baby Sutton, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on January 22, at 15:55 weighing 8lb 6, to Hayley and Peter Sutton, of Wesham

Photo: Neil Cross

Preston