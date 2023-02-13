We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.
Here are nine wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this month.
1. Baby Parkinson
Baby Parkinson, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on January 23, at 02:50 weighing 8lb 10, to Monica and Tom Parkinson, of Chorley
Photo: Neil Cross
2. Baby Perrin born
Baby Perrin born on the 5th of Feb at 11.36pm weighing 6lb 13oz to Joanna Hokham and Bowen Perrin from Hesketh Bank.
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Florence Mary Dickenson
Florence Mary Dickenson, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on January 23, at 05:04 weighing 8lb, to William and Amy Dickinson, of Longridge
Photo: Neil Cross
4. Baby Sutton
Baby Sutton, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on January 22, at 15:55 weighing 8lb 6, to Hayley and Peter Sutton, of Wesham
Photo: Neil Cross