Ellie Alexander Broomfield, 34, says she was shopping with her 12-year-old son Lewis in Preston when a member of staff told her the youngster had been “messing up” the shelves that she had “spent hours” organising and that maybe next time she should not bring him.

Donna Emma Salter “Wow I'd of gone mad.”

Cheryl Kingbrooks “Adults should know better and I would be requesting that staff have to complete a training course.”

Shannon Barlow “Horrible that this has happened, hopefully this raises awareness that all disabilities aren’t visible. And that people shouldn’t be so ignorant.”

Vicki Louise “Disgusting behaviour hardly causing a problem by moving some jars about.”

Sarah Lawton “It’s terrible! Thing is, it’s not new, it’s just people are more willing to speak up now! I’d like to say I’m surprised at the behaviour but seeing how schools treat autistic children, nothing shocks me anymore.”

Jan Weston “Show some empathy for the parents of children suffering from autism.”

Dani Dryden “This is terrible! I think awareness training should be mandatory.”

Gemma Alston “This is disgusting. One of my nephews has autism and I can't bear to think of him being treated that way. I can't believe the way the staff member spoke.”

Bec Ky “Sorry, but I'd have turned every single item back to front, upside down and then laughed at her as I carried on shopping, I mean the job she's in requires shelf sorting stacking anyway? It's not like she was doing it off her own back, she gets paid to do it. It’s why she was there in the first place.”

Maia Pelgrom “People need to know and organisations need to be aware and review their customer service policies and give training. If I had acted like that staff member, I would have been sacked.”