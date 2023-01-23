Mother of four Shiryn Wynter from Penwortham has impressed Sue Cleaver so much with her work that the actress who plays Eileen Grimshaw on the ITV show has asked her to make a painting for her. The abstract and surreal artist who 'hides' things in her portraits, is renowned for creating larger than life pieces showcasing abstract imaginary landscapes with the illusion of being able to 'step into' the paintings and creates pocket sized pieces that are so detailed that the observer sees something different every time they view it.

Starting out using her passion for art to help children with behavioural difficulties express themselves running 'GetMessy', an after school and holiday art workshop in Preston, she went on to study Fine Art alongside her talented son Shailan at UCLan. She also held a two month exhibition of her work at the Larder, all of which has helped her amass a celebrity following including the likes of Kerry Katona, l TV journalist Dan Walker and Strictly's Nadia Bychkova with her brush skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a message to Shiryn Sue, who also appeared as a contestant on the recent series of I'm a Celebrity 2022, said: "I absolutely love your work. It's like looking into a world beyond ours. As a child I would spend hours in the woods trying to come across a secret place to escape, a place full of magic and when I saw your work it brought me back to that. How the little me would have loved to have peered into and beyond your compositions to what could possibly lie beyond. I love the vibrancy an depth of your paintings especially the purples and blues as they have always been my favourite colours. Let me know if you have any exhibitions coming up, I'd love to come."

Preston artist Shiryn Wynter is fast becoming a hit with TV personalities including Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver. She will also appear on Sky's Landscape Artist of the year competition next month

Shiryn said: "How lovely is Sue Cleaver. She has commissioned me to make a painting for her and wants to come to my next exhibition. How exciting." As always and until finalised, Shiryn is secretive about what the painting will entail, but with "fingers crossed", that the actress likes the end result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will also appear on Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year (2023) next month having been chosen as one of 50 wildcard entrants after painting Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Award winning portrait artist Tai Shan Schierenberg, curator Kathleen Soriano and art historian Kate Bryan, will assess their progress and choose who will advance to the semi-final. Three artists in the finals will then compete for the Landscape Artist of the Year 2023 title and a £10,000 commission to paint a specific location yet to be announced.

She added: "It started off well with sunshine but soon descended into gale force winds and torrential rain but the experience was fab and despite the awful weather I really enjoyed myself. It screens next year I'm not allowed to show you the painting until after the program goes out but exciting times are ahead."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shiryn's paintings have impressed the likes of Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver who has asked her to do a painting for her

The popular show is now in its eighth series and is available to watch on Sky Arts every Wednesday evening at 8pm for the rest of January and February.

Advertisement Hide Ad