Formerly known as the Community Heroes Awards, the idea of the Make a Difference Awards is to recognise unsung heroes from across the county, with entries being sought in a variety of categories. They are designed to reflect everything from good neighbours to voluntary work. Created by the BBC, the awards recognise remarkable people, marking their achievements and contributions to lives in their communities and are a chance to say thank you and show recognition for people who go above and beyond for others in their community.

Delighted with the news Deputy Leader of Chorley Council Pete Wilson said: "We're elated. It's absolutely fantastic. The awards are inspirational. You see wonderful people with wonderful commitment to others and it is all going to be taking place in Chorley which is great for us. It's about celebrating the best of Lancashire but at the same time, the profile on Chorley and what the best about our area is and I hope we get lots of good nominations for the winners.

Chorley's Rebecca Ramsay won the Volunteer Award last year for all of her water safety campaigning ever since her son Dylan drowned in a quarry in 2011

"The most impressive thing about the Make a Difference Awards is it's getting really into the heart of the community where so much good is done. We're lucky because I think we see it sometimes we get an advantage of seeing it as many people don't and I think the fact that you recognise it in that way and we get some great nominations from people who do so much without anyone noticing and yet this time is a moment when they do get noticed and that's the big difference and they are rewarded for all their efforts."

BBC Radio Lancashire’s Breakfast show presenter Graham Liver hosted the awards last year which were held at Lancaster Town Hall. Some of the many deserving winners included Rebecca Ramsay for the Volunteer Award. The Chorley mother whose son Dylan drowned while swimming in a quarry in 2011 has devoted her life to being a water safety campaigner ever since. Postie Tony Bentham from the Ribble Valley was awarded The Great Neighbour Award for looking after his local community by going out of his way to visit isolated residents in his own time to check in on them. Another worthy recipient was the late Christine Mills from Blackpool who was given the Carer Award. Before she died in October 2022, Christine fostered and adopted children - often those with life-limiting conditions - for over 50 years. She made sure every child in her care had a stable, loving home.

Make a Difference was set up at the start of the first lockdown and is a virtual notice board for those offering help and needing support, with over eight million people interacting across all 39 local BBC radio stations. This year's winners will be selected by a panel of judges and awards will be given in each category across local BBC radio station.

Entries will close at 11pm on Sunday, March 5. To make a nomination and to see the full list CLICK HERE.

