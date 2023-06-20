Preston Armed Forces Day Parade road closures
Preston City Council has said: ‘The closures are necessary to prevent obstruction of the streets at the time of a public procession.’
Only vehicles forming part of or otherwise used in connection with the Preston Armed Forces Day Parade or emergency service vehicles will be allowed to travel along the closed roads during the processions.
Which roads are closed?
Lancaster Road from its junction with Old Vicarage to its junction with Church Street
Church Street from its junction with Lancaster Road to its junction with Fishergate
Fishergate from its junction with Church Street to its junction with Cheapside
Cheapside its full length
Market Place its full length
Market Street its full length
Earl Street its full length
Birley Street its full length
Jacson Street its full length.
What are the diversions?
The diversion route for the above closures will be via Glover's Court, Syke Street, Avenham Lane, Queen Street, London Road, Stanley Street, Ring Way, North Road, Tithebarn Street and Old Vicarage.
The closures are necessary to prevent obstruction of the streets at the time of a public procession.
The roads may be reopened earlier if with the express permission of a Police Constable in uniform or the Council's Director of Environment and Property or his authorised representative, says the council.