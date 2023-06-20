News you can trust since 1886
Preston Armed Forces Day Parade road closures

A number of road closures will take place due to the Preston Armed Forces Day Parade on Saturday 24 June 2023 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:57 BST

Preston City Council has said: ‘The closures are necessary to prevent obstruction of the streets at the time of a public procession.’

Only vehicles forming part of or otherwise used in connection with the Preston Armed Forces Day Parade or emergency service vehicles will be allowed to travel along the closed roads during the processions.

Armed Forces week officially begins with the raising of the Armed Forces Day Flag above the Town Hall.Armed Forces week officially begins with the raising of the Armed Forces Day Flag above the Town Hall.
Armed Forces week officially begins with the raising of the Armed Forces Day Flag above the Town Hall.
Which roads are closed?

Lancaster Road from its junction with Old Vicarage to its junction with Church Street

Church Street from its junction with Lancaster Road to its junction with Fishergate

Fishergate from its junction with Church Street to its junction with Cheapside

Cheapside its full length

Market Place its full length

Market Street its full length

Earl Street its full length

Birley Street its full length

Jacson Street its full length.

What are the diversions?

The diversion route for the above closures will be via Glover's Court, Syke Street, Avenham Lane, Queen Street, London Road, Stanley Street, Ring Way, North Road, Tithebarn Street and Old Vicarage.

The closures are necessary to prevent obstruction of the streets at the time of a public procession.

The roads may be reopened earlier if with the express permission of a Police Constable in uniform or the Council's Director of Environment and Property or his authorised representative, says the council.

