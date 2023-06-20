News you can trust since 1886
Preston's English Martyrs' Catholic Primary School forced to close for second day due to power outage

A Preston school has been forced to close for a second day due to a power outage.
Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST

English Martyrs' Catholic Primary School, on Sizer Street, was shut on Monday and has been unable to reopen on Tuesday.

Posting on Facebook on Monday evening, the school said: “Unfortunately we will be closed again tomorrow because we still have no power and the electricity company cannot guarantee we will have it tomorrow morning.

“Apologies for this. Hopefully we will see you on Wednesday. Thanks for the support and patience.”

English Martyrs' Catholic Primary School in PrestonEnglish Martyrs' Catholic Primary School in Preston
