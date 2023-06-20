English Martyrs' Catholic Primary School, on Sizer Street, was shut on Monday and has been unable to reopen on Tuesday.

Posting on Facebook on Monday evening, the school said: “Unfortunately we will be closed again tomorrow because we still have no power and the electricity company cannot guarantee we will have it tomorrow morning.

“Apologies for this. Hopefully we will see you on Wednesday. Thanks for the support and patience.”