Across Wyre, 16 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include a new takeaway, the erection of 74 homes and numerous house extension amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Wyre planning applications
Wyre planning applications validated between January 29 and February 4. Photo: Google Maps
2. The Olde Ship, School Lane, Pilling PR3 6HB
Application validated on Jan 29 for Listed Building Consent for a proposed internal and external remodel with associated landscaping. To include a reduction in height of existing chimney, installation of conservation rooflights to rear, installation of solar tiles to rear, a reinstatement of rear windows with traditional sash (following the demolition of an existing single storey lean-to.), and a rebuild/extension of existing outbuilding. Photo: Google Maps
4. 129 Northumberland Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 2JZ
Application validated on Jan 29 for proposed erection of fences to the boundary (retrospective) Photo: Google Maps