Poulton-le-Fylde, Garstang and St Michael's on Wyre planning applications from last week awaiting a decision
Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (December 11-December 17).
Across Wyre, 12 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include changes to two service stations, a Nationwide store and the construction of new homes amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.