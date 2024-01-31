Across Wyre, 21 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include the construction of 44 new homes, nine new holiday lodges and numerous house extension amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
Wyre planning applications validated between January 22 and January 28.
2. 2A Leighton Avenue, Fleetwood FY7 8BP
Application validated on Jan 22 for single storey rear extension. The enlarged part of the dwellinghouse (the extension) will extend beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse by 4.00 metres. The maximum height of the enlarged part of the dwellinghouse will be 3.50 metres. The height of the eaves of the enlarged part of the dwellinghouse will be 2.70 metres
3. 24 Arrowsmith Gardens, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 2WS
Application validated on Jan 22 for creation of balcony to front elevation following demolition of existing porch
4. The Bungalow, Lancaster Road, Out Rawcliffe PR3 6BN
Application validated on Jan 23 erection of replacement dwelling following demolition of existing bungalow and ancillary outbuildings.