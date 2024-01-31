2 . 2A Leighton Avenue, Fleetwood FY7 8BP

Application validated on Jan 22 for single storey rear extension. The enlarged part of the dwellinghouse (the extension) will extend beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse by 4.00 metres. The maximum height of the enlarged part of the dwellinghouse will be 3.50 metres. The height of the eaves of the enlarged part of the dwellinghouse will be 2.70 metres Photo: Google Maps