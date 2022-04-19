Yesterday, Prestonians young and old took part in Avenham Park’s annual Easter Egg rolling event after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The wait appeared to encourage more people than ever to attend, with hundreds (some say even thousands) flocking to the park to take part.

From the traditional egg rolls on the hour and an Easter bonnet making competition, to the more modern live acts and food stalls, there was plenty of fun on offer.

There were smiles all around because Preston's Easter egg rolling event returned at last.

The Post photographer went down to capture the spirit of the day, and the collection of photos received a big, warm reaction from our readers.

Whilst many were eager to tag their friends and families so that they could spot the pictures of themselves, other had more thoughts to share on the special event...

Brian Wood said: “We were there to capture the post-Covid energy. A brilliant day”

Mandy Robinson wrote: “Fabulous day, great having the old tradition of egg rolling back in Preston”

Another attendee, Julie Spencer added: “Took grandsons, enjoyed it so much, brought back great memories”

Rachael Ball shared a lovely picture from the day and commented: “My daughter met the gruffalo *heart eyes emoji*”

Amy Laithwaite said: “It was absolutely brilliant, thanks to all involved”

Commenting on the photos, Melissa Taylor remarked: "This looks great fun!!”

In a longer appraisal, John Leslie Robinson wrote: “Congratulations to the parks staff, the volunteers the friends of Avenham and Miller park and the twenty foot chicken. This event has been missed by many and today the parks delivered us all a treat. The weather was spot on and both parks looked absolutely amazing, even more so with all the families present, the BBC northwest team gave a great report at 10'35 pm on Monday but said ‘there were hundreds of people’