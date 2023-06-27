News you can trust since 1886
Popular coffee and bunch shop Rise opens second dog friendly site in Preston

A popular coffee shop in Preston has made it easier to ‘Rise’ by opening a second store with a difference.
By Emma Downey
Published 28th Jun 2023, 21:00 BST- 1 min read

Last Sunday Rise 3 opened its new and caffeinated doors at 78A Fishergate, close to Preston Railway Station. The new premises are a sister site to add to the Miller Arcade premises which has quickly become a popular spot for brunch premises in the city.

Announcing the good news on their Facebook page, owners Leigh Norton and Jack Swire said: “We are super excited to have another Rise in Preston. We can’t thank all our followers, friends and our amazing rise team enough! All of you who put some absolutely crazy effort in to get us open ready. We wanted to bring something a little bit different to the city.”

The new store is dog friendly and even sells puppuccinosThe new store is dog friendly and even sells puppuccinos
The new store is dog friendly and even sells puppuccinos for your furry friend to enjoy while you sip on a cappuccino. Pastrys, bakes and fresh juices will also be readily available from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and from 8am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Rise 3 is located at 78A Fishergate, close to Preston Railway StationRise 3 is located at 78A Fishergate, close to Preston Railway Station
