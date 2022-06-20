Finally, an evening of entertainment will be available at The Heritage Big BASH, at The Willows Social Club in Bryning Fern Lane. All the events are free and tickets can be booked via Eventbrite or collected from Book Bean and Ice Cream or Serendipity House on Poulton Street.

‘The Bride of Kirkham’ is a 20-minute stop motion animation weaving together local heritage with individual memories brought to life through ‘Kirkham with Love’, a project which saw the Bride of Kirkham, alias storyteller and performer Izzie Major, work collaboratively with the local community.The animation brings together many visual styles and includes the work of local school children. It has been crafted and narrated by the artist Craig Sinclair.

The free tickets include popcorn and early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.The showing will also include ‘The 12 Stories of Kirkham’, a series of short animations inspired by listed buildings, important local historical figures, and individuals' memories. They have been created by pupils from Pear Tree, Kirkham and Wesham and St Joseph's schools, while working with Izzie Major and Craig Sinclair.The complete story can be enjoyed as a free Pop-up Heritage Trail, hosted by Izzie Major. Those looking to join the trail should arrive at The Last Loom on Station Road at 1.30pm.Coun Elaine Silverwood, mayor of Kirkham, said: "It is fantastic to hear that Kirkham's heritage, individuals' memories and children's creativity, have been used to create a Lancashire folktale that will celebrate and help to illuminate Kirkham's rich past.""I am really looking forward to enjoying the folktale and would encourage people to book a ticket and enjoy the Pop-Up Heritage Trail."Tickets for all the events here.More information on the Kirkham Cultural Programme at www.kirkhamtreasures.co.uk.