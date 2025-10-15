Lancashire Police update on search for missing Hoghton pensioner Jim Marsh
Pensioner Jim Marsh, 82, was reported missing after he was last seen in Bank Head Lane, Hoghton, at around 3am yesterday.
Lancashire Police were concerned for Mr Marsh’s welfare and issued a public appeal to help find him. The force said he had links to Chorley, Leyland and Preston.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
In an update on Tuesday evening, a police spokesperson said: “Earlier today (Tuesday, October 14) we asked for your help to find Jim, 82, who was missing from Hoghton.
“To update you, we are very pleased to report that he has been found safe and well.
“Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal, it was very much appreciated.”