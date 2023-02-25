West Division, which covers the areas of Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe, took part in the scheme when it was initially launched in early 2020.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic meant that all activities had to be put on hold.

Mini Police allows local primary school children, aged between four and 11, to learn more about policing, new skills and take part in numerous fun-filled activities. Sessions will be held at both local schools and Hutton Headquarters.

A Mino Police scheme is being relaunched in Blackpool and West Division

The scheme will run for 12 weeks, focusing on a different policing theme each week such as the Dog Unit, CSI and Neighbourhood Policing.

Neighbourhood Police Inspector for Blackpool, Inspector Jon Campbell-Smith, said: “We are really excited to be re-launching Mini Police in West Division after a three-year hiatus.

“The scheme is all about community and youth engagement, which is so important to the work that our Neighbourhood Policing teams do, day-in day-out.

“Mini Police allows youngsters in our communities to gain an insight into how policing works and the huge variety of teams we have. We hope it helps to build trust with the future generation.

“We are launching a trial period, in which two schools have been selected to take part in the scheme. We are planning to expand and develop in the future”.

Chief Superintendent Karen Edwards said: “I am proud to support the re-launch of Mini Police in West Division.

“This community-led initiative allows us to engage with both children and parents and give young people a chance to experience some exciting aspects of policing.