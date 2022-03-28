The tests were carried out by Lancashire Police’s Tac Ops team, who patrolled the city over the weekend, stopping those suspected of drug and drink driving.

On Saturday (March 26), some motorists were stopped upon entering Queen’s Retail Park, off London Road, where officers asked them to take a roadside drugs wipe.

Others were stopped at petrol stations, with one driver – whose Volkswagen Golf was pulled over at the Shell garage in New Hall Lane - admitting to having smoked cannabis the day before.

The driver of this Ford was arrested at Queens Retail Park in Preston after they failed a roadside drug wipe for cannabis

He told officers he thought he was ‘fine’ to drive the day after, but tested positive and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving.

The crackdown continued into Sunday evening (March 27), with the driver of a BMW pulled over after he was spotted ‘driving erratically’ in Garstang Road.

“When stopped, the driver smelt strongly of cannabis”, said police. He failed a roadside drug wipe and was arrested for drug driving.

The driver of this BMW was spotted driving erratically in Garstang Road in Preston. The driver smelt strongly of cannabis and failed a roadside drug wipe, said police

