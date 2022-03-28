Drug drivers arrested at Preston’s retail parks and petrol stations
A number of drivers were arrested at the weekend after police carried out drug tests at Preston’s retail parks and petrol stations.
The tests were carried out by Lancashire Police’s Tac Ops team, who patrolled the city over the weekend, stopping those suspected of drug and drink driving.
On Saturday (March 26), some motorists were stopped upon entering Queen’s Retail Park, off London Road, where officers asked them to take a roadside drugs wipe.
Others were stopped at petrol stations, with one driver – whose Volkswagen Golf was pulled over at the Shell garage in New Hall Lane - admitting to having smoked cannabis the day before.
He told officers he thought he was ‘fine’ to drive the day after, but tested positive and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving.
The crackdown continued into Sunday evening (March 27), with the driver of a BMW pulled over after he was spotted ‘driving erratically’ in Garstang Road.