Police “concerned” for 20-year-old Preston woman who has been missing for three weeks

Emily Margison, aged 20 and from Preston, was last seen at around 11.15am on April 6 at Chorley Hospital. She was reported missing a few days later and enquiries have been ongoing ever since to find her.

She is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a nude-coloured jacket and black leggings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily has links to Darwen, Blackburn, Burnley, Manchester and Rochdale.

Have you seen missing Emily Margison?

PC Allan Hewitt, of Chorley Police, said: “We are extremely concerned about Emily and are asking anybody with information about where she might be to get in touch with us straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have followed a number of lines of enquiry but have found no trace of Emily.

“If you have seen her, or have information about where she might be, please get in touch.

“Emily, if you see this, we are concerned for your welfare and ask that you please contact us to let us know you are safe and well.”