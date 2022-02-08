Police called to Park Hall as engaged couples turn up demanding answers after shock hotel closure

A number of couples made their way to the hotel yesterday (Monday, February 7) after learning of its immediate closure, with management calling police to help deal with the tense atmosphere.

Lancashire Police said no-one was arrested, but officers spoke with a number of unhappy couples as they sought to keep the peace inside the crowded lobby.

"We were called, and attended, but the matter is a civil dispute," said a police spokesman.

One unlucky couple from Wigan who spoke to the Post said their wedding plans had been left in tatters for a third time after the Park Hall closure.

Adam Weate and Danielle Sugden had been due to tie the knot at Park Hall on May 7 this year, the big day having already been twice cancelled previously due to Covid.

But over the weekend they - along with a number of other couples - learned that the place had closed down without notice on Monday.

When they turned up at the hotel yesterday, police were called and Adam and Danielle walked away with just £1,000 out of the £2,500 they had paid towards their deposit.

A hotel spokesman confirmed Park Hall is now under new ownership and that a deal had been struck with the company Serco which specialises in accommodating asylum-seekers. It also provides housing for asylum seekers at the Britannia Hotel in nearby Standish.

Meanwhile all pre-booked events at Park Hall Hotel have been cancelled.

Staff say they were told to attend yesterday to collect their wages where they learned they can reapply for their jobs under zero-hour contract conditions.

Chorley Council has not yet responded to the Post's request for comment on plans for the hotel to be used as accommodation for asylum seekers.