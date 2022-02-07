The hotel closed its doors this morning (Monday, February 7) after serving its final guests breakfast, but plans are already under way to reopen under new ownership.

All weddings planned for the coming months have been cancelled, leaving couples despairing over what will happen to their thousands of pounds in deposits.

After learning of the sudden closure, some couples turned up at the hotel this morning to confront management and demanding refunds.

Today, a hotel spokesman confirmed to the Post: "The owners have told us that the hotel is sold and the new company has signed a deal with Serco.

"Understandably, if some guests are not happy they can cancel their event and claim a refund according to the owner."

Staff said they were only told of the closure last night (Sunday, February 6) after a text message from management.

The message, seen by the Post, told staff that the hotel would close today and that its new owners intend to reopen the venue as accommodation for refugees/asylum seekers.

"Yes, it's true that refugees will be living here next weekend," said management.

"We can reapply for our jobs and we have been told that a letter will be sent to us all.

"Thank you for being such an amazing team. I'm so sorry for us all. We sailed Park Hall to the very end. Take care and all the best."

Staff were expected to receive their final pay today.

Serco, which has the Government contract for housing asylum seekers in the North West, told the Post it would provide a comment later today.

The hotel had reportedly fallen into disrepair with the swimming pool roof partially collapsing around 7 months ago. The gym and leisure facilities had remained closed since the incident, with the hotel saying that repair work was ongoing.

A notice on the Best Western website says: "The Hotel leisure club facilities are closed until further notice, we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

One of the last guests at the hotel left a scathing review on the website after his stay last night (Sunday, February 6).

He said: "Terrible experience. Very short staffed. Pool and spa closed. No draft beer left, Sky Sports been cut off (as advised by a member of staff), no food left in restaurant and then we have had sickness all night.

"The staff found out they had no job after today so you can imagine the terrible atmosphere and service!! Shutting down after today."

Updates to follow...