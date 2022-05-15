The pair are believed to be together.

Jacob, 14, was last seen in the Keswick Close area of Accrington around 6pm on Sunday, May 8.

Justin, 13, was last seen in the Barnes Street area of Accrington on Friday, May 6.

Police have launched an appeal for missing teenagers Jacob Jay Whittle ( right) and Justin Freitas

Justin is white, 5ft 4ins tall with short dark brown hair and often wears dark hooded tops and black jogging trousers.

Jacob is white, 5ft 4ins tall, slim with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with red on the front and inside the hood and a black North Face baseball cap.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We have carried out numerous enquiries to locate the boys. As part of our ongoing investigation we are now asking for the public to come forward with any information on their whereabouts.

"We are also appealing directly to Justin and Jacob to make contact with us or their families if they see this appeal."