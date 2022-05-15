Police appeal over Accrington boys Jacob Jay Whittle and Justin Freitas missing for more than a week

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned about Accrington teenagers Jacob Jay Whittle and Justin Freitas who have not been seen for more than a week.

By Richard Hunt
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 10:14 am
Updated Sunday, 15th May 2022, 10:15 am

The pair are believed to be together.

Jacob, 14, was last seen in the Keswick Close area of Accrington around 6pm on Sunday, May 8.

Justin, 13, was last seen in the Barnes Street area of Accrington on Friday, May 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police have launched an appeal for missing teenagers Jacob Jay Whittle ( right) and Justin Freitas

Justin is white, 5ft 4ins tall with short dark brown hair and often wears dark hooded tops and black jogging trousers.

Jacob is white, 5ft 4ins tall, slim with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with red on the front and inside the hood and a black North Face baseball cap.

Read More

Read More
Investigation into Preston orphanage blaze hampered by dangerous state of buildi...

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We have carried out numerous enquiries to locate the boys. As part of our ongoing investigation we are now asking for the public to come forward with any information on their whereabouts.

"We are also appealing directly to Justin and Jacob to make contact with us or their families if they see this appeal."

Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0410 of May 8, 2022.

AccringtonPoliceEmailLancashire Police