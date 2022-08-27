Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a Rape and Serious Sexual Assault Offences (RASSO) meeting covering the south division in Chorley he said sexual violence of any kind is completely unacceptable and would "bring people to justice for these heinous crimes".

He said: "I have made tackling rape and sexual violence a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan and my additional investment, alongside the creation of these dedicated teams, is already having a positive impact across the county in bringing offenders to justice.

"I am committed to improving outcomes for victims and driving up conviction rates in the county, with the RASSO teams a key part of the work we're doing to achieve this.

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden visiting the RASSO team (from left) DI Ellie Gomerson, DI Mussarat Khan, Lancashire PCC Andrew Snowden and DCI Mike Gladwin

"This additional investment will help ensure that victims receive the best possible service from their police force and bring people to justice for these heinous crimes."

He visited one of the new dedicated teams investigating rape and sexual assault across Lancashire, meeting officers committed to bringing offenders to justice and keeping people safe.

There are three Rape and Serious Sexual Assault Offences (RASSO) teams, with one in each of Lancashire's policing areas. These teams were created to bring offenders to justice and improve outcomes for victims as part of the delivery of the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan priority of tackling sexual violence.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden with officers.

Funding from the Commissioner saw over 40 extra officers join existing colleagues to form the RASSO teams which are playing an important role in delivering Andrew's key priority around tackling domestic abuse and sexual violence.

As part of his Accountability Board he held a dedicated session focusing on the Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) agenda and how Lancashire Constabulary is working to strengthen the service it provides in tackling this, ultimately, to make the county safer.

He added: "While my key priority is to keep people safe and take the fight to criminals, I also believe that we need to provide the best support to anyone affected by rape or sexual assault.