Plungington Community Centre receives £125k in National Lottery funding
Caritas Care’s Plungington Community Centre on Brook Street has been awarded £25k per year for five years in funding from The National Lottery Community which will be used to strengthen and expand its services.
They want to reach out to the local community, the people who don’t currently access the centre to seek out their thoughts and opinions on what they would be looking to want from their local community centre and what their needs and priorities are.
This new National Lottery funding will have an immediate impact on the centre by providing additional staff hours to create capacity to respond to people’s changing needs and crises in the face of the cost of living crisis.
Centre Manager, Ben Clayton said the funding will enable the centre to respond to the growing needs in the local community providing free, warm spaces and company as we head towards autumn and into winter.
He said: “The Centre is a hub for the residents of Plungington, and we want to be able to provide information and guidance via numerous means, such as training and support in managing debt, reducing the risk of homelessness, or increasing our capacity to respond to food poverty through our weekly foodbank and Meet and Eat evenings.”
The first Health and Wellbeing event will be held at the centre on Thursday, October 19, from 11am to 3pm with everyone encouraged to attend.
