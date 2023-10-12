News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Happy couple tie the knot at Royal Preston Hospital with the help of staff

Wedding bells rang out on the Enhanced High Care Unit (EHCU) Ward 40 at Royal Preston Hospital last Thursday after a patient was tested for suspected cancer following a fall at home.
By Emma Downey
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The happy couple, Paul and Deirdre Holt, who have known each other for 36 years and been together for five, decided to tie the knot in hospital when Paul’s condition deteriorated after being admitted onto the ward.

Paul, who is 66 and lives in Warton, had complained of a bad back before suffering a fall and has since been tested for suspected cancer along with further issues affecting his kidneys, lungs and heart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After getting permission from Trust Lead Chaplain, Reverand Martin McDonald, the couple quickly got the paperwork signed, and staff on the ward decorated the family room to make the occasion as special as possible for the couple.

Paul and Deirdre Holt, who have known each other for 36 years and been together for five, decided to tie the knot at Royal Preston Hospital last Thursday when Paul’s condition deteriorated after being admitted onto the ward 40Paul and Deirdre Holt, who have known each other for 36 years and been together for five, decided to tie the knot at Royal Preston Hospital last Thursday when Paul’s condition deteriorated after being admitted onto the ward 40
Paul and Deirdre Holt, who have known each other for 36 years and been together for five, decided to tie the knot at Royal Preston Hospital last Thursday when Paul’s condition deteriorated after being admitted onto the ward 40
Most Popular

‘It wasn’t looking good’

Following the nuptials, Deirdre, 61, said: “It wasn’t looking good. The chaplain came to see Paul and said we could get married, which we had planned – although not like this!

“At first I just thought Paul was confused, but the Chaplain spoke to me and said he could plan it, but I’d have to get a letter from the doctor and go to the Registry Office to get paperwork signed.”

She added: “My friend Jan drove me as I was emotional, and we went to the Registry Office and got everything sorted. Jan also made my bouquet up in the car while she waited for me.”

Staff on the Enhanced High Care ward had prepared the family room, with a table, candle, some heart decorations, hot drinks and snacksStaff on the Enhanced High Care ward had prepared the family room, with a table, candle, some heart decorations, hot drinks and snacks
Staff on the Enhanced High Care ward had prepared the family room, with a table, candle, some heart decorations, hot drinks and snacks
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When Deirdre returned, staff on the ward had prepared the family room, with a table, candle, some heart decorations, hot drinks and snacks.

Paul, whose condition has since improved, was able to move wards on Tuesday, and added: “The staff were fabulous, I couldn’t even put the ring on the right finger and look at me now!”

Read More
Oh My Cod: Chorley chippy donates a week’s takings to Derian House Children’s Ho...

‘I’ve worked here for 20 years and not seen a wedding on the ward’

The happy coupleThe happy couple
The happy couple

Roughly 40 weddings a year take place in the UK’s hospitals, and Amanda Jolly, EHCU Unit Manager, said: “I’ve worked here for 20 years and not seen a wedding on the ward, so it was nice for the staff to be part of someone’s special day, putting some decorations up in the family room. It lifted everyone’s spirits, it was nice to have a celebration on the ward, a joyous occasion.”

Lead Chaplain, Reverend Martin McDonald, added: “It was a real privilege to be able to marry Paul and Deirdre on the Enhanced High Care Ward. The ward staff really pulled out all the stops to make it a very special occasion.

“Hospital weddings, whilst rare, are always a joy and we wish Paul and Deirdre every blessing.”