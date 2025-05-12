Plans submitted to turn former hospital accomodation in Lancashire into new flats

Two vacant and boarded up houses once used to accommodate hospital staff could become new flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals have been submitted to convert 57, 59 and 61 Infirmary Road in Ewood, Blackburn into 13 flats.

The properties, located near the now demolished Blackburn Royal Infirmary, currently have planning permission to be houses in multiple occupation from their former use as staff accomodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ahmed of Sharple Street MOT wants to convert the buildings in 10 one-bedroomed flats and three studio flats including the addition of rear dormer extension to 57/59, external alterations and and ancillary management office.

The vacant and boarded up 61 Infirmary Road. | LDR

A supporting statement with his planning application to Blackburn with Darwen Council by the Urban Future Planning Consultancy Ltd says: “The subject site comprises a stone built, detached property, and a pair of semi-detached properties (knocked into one) located adjacent to the former Blackburn Royal Infirmary hospital site (now redeveloped for mixed-use residential/retail).

“It is understood Numbers 57 and 59 were utilised in conjunction with the former hospital, as staff accommodation thus itslawful use is a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

“The properties have been vacant and boarded up for some time.“Permitting the proposal will bring the buildings back to active use, of benefit to the street scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The application site is located within a readily accessible and sustainable location and there is much local market demand for the type of units to be created.

“The site is located just of the A666, a high-frequency bus corridor, a short distance away from the town centre and within walking distance of local shops and services.

“A fence is to be erected between the two respective gardens as part of the proposals.

“The scheme makes provision for six off-street parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Work on the £120,000 refurbishment of a popular Lancashire play area begins

“The applicant seeks to put both properties to a more effective use through a high-quality conversion to flats.

“One-person households are now the second most common type of household in the country.

“The rise in single-person households, young professionals, and couples without children is also bolstering the demand for smaller living spaces.

“These dwellings would be suitable for young professionals and/or smaller households and provide a convenient place to live within walking distance of shops, key local services, employment provision and education provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Future occupiers of the units would have access to the generous grounds within which both properties sit, and this is considered adequate in terms of open space.

“The proposed conversion into flats could be brought to fruition with very limited external modifications.”