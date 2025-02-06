A Phoenix Nights turned Britain's Got Talent star has just announced more dates for her UK wide tour and she’s coming here to Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor, writer, and comedian Janice Connolly BEM ­is recognisable to many, thanks to roles in numerous TV shows including as Holy Mary, the God-fearing barmaid in Phoenix Nights, and as receptionist Rosie Colton in BBC’s long-running afternoon drama, Doctors.

Janice has however just announced a new UK tour as her comedy creation, Barbara Nice - an ordinary housewife extraordinaire who is an Edinburgh Festival Fringe favourite, regular headliner at comedy clubs and festivals, and a Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara, who has also previously supported Johnny Vegas and Peter Kay on major UK tours, has just announced the second leg of the Fun! With Barbara Nice tour, which is her first UK tour since 2019 (the year she reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent).

The TV star is heading to Lancashire as part of the tour so find out all about it below.

Barbara Nice (left) is embarking on a new tour. She is played by Janice Connolly (pictured right in Phoenix Nights- credit Channel 4). | submit/Channel 4

What can people expect from the Fun! With Barbara Nice?

Barbara’s team say this lively evening with everyone’s favourite housewife is guaranteed to lift everyone’s spirits, as “Barbara Nice shares her unique comic insights on what’s sucking the joy out of life and what that means for the current state of play. (Just don’t tell her husband, Ken, he thinks she’s cat sitting for her friend Vera.)”

Although her occasional stage diving antics are not guaranteed in this show (“Piggin’ health and safety” according to Barbara hereself) audiences can reportedly still expect a night out unlike any other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aptly called Fun! With Barbara Nice, the housewife and mother of five’s shows are known for their party atmosphere, with the opportunity for members of the audience to get as involved as they like.

Barbara’s team add: “It’s all about leaving your cares in the theatre foyer, and enjoying a laugh-out-loud, joyful get-together so we can all feel the benefit, as Barbara helps everyone reconnect with the things that make life worth living.”

When is the show coming to Lancashire?

Fun! With Barbara Nice is on at the Chorley Theatre on Saturday, June 7.

The event begings at 7:30pm.

What has Barbara said about the tour?

Barbara said: “It had been a good few years since I got out on the road with a show and it was lovely to be back out there bringing some laughter and fun to various towns and cities last year, so much so I’m doing it all again in 2025!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The message of the show is WTF! That’s where’s the fun! I think we all need a bit more fun in our lives right now.”

The TV star added that all her shows are about having a “proper good laugh” and she prides herself on her authentic, down to earth approach.

Barbara said: “I’m all about keeping it real. There’s none of that A.I bobbins in my shows – as Freddy Mercury almost said, ‘this is the real life, this is not A.I’ – it’s all about real people having a real laugh and a lot of fun!”

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are available for her Chorley show online here or at the Chorley Theatre Box Office.

They cost £15 each and there is an age guidance of 14+

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where else is Barbara performing?

Barbara Nice 2025 tour dates and venues – full list

January 22 – Longbridge – Herbert’s Yard

February 7 – Lichfield – The Garrick (Studio)

February 14 – Whitehill and Bordon – The Phoenix Theatre & Arts Centre

February 21 – Beverley – East Riding Theatre

March 7 – Bakewell – Bakewell Town Hall

March 13 – Sudbury – The Quay Theatre

March 21 – Leicester – The Y Theatre

April 1 – Totton – Hanger Farm Arts Centre

April 10 – Bath – Bath Comedy Festival – Upstairs @ Bath Pizza Co

April 26 – Wolverhampton – Newhampton Arts Centre

May 2 – Bradford – Bradford Theatre

May 9 – Runcorn – The Brindley

May 10 – Stoke-on-Trent – Stoke-on-Trent Comedy Festival – The Potteries Museum & Art Gallery

June 6 – Settle – Victoria Hall

June 7 – Chorley – Chorley Theatre

June 12-14 – Birmingham – The Rep

June 27 – Stockport – The Plaza