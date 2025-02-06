Phoenix Nights turned Britain's Got Talent star Barbara Nice is heading to Lancashire with new tour
Actor, writer, and comedian Janice Connolly BEM is recognisable to many, thanks to roles in numerous TV shows including as Holy Mary, the God-fearing barmaid in Phoenix Nights, and as receptionist Rosie Colton in BBC’s long-running afternoon drama, Doctors.
Janice has however just announced a new UK tour as her comedy creation, Barbara Nice - an ordinary housewife extraordinaire who is an Edinburgh Festival Fringe favourite, regular headliner at comedy clubs and festivals, and a Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist.
Barbara, who has also previously supported Johnny Vegas and Peter Kay on major UK tours, has just announced the second leg of the Fun! With Barbara Nice tour, which is her first UK tour since 2019 (the year she reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent).
The TV star is heading to Lancashire as part of the tour so find out all about it below.
What can people expect from the Fun! With Barbara Nice?
Barbara’s team say this lively evening with everyone’s favourite housewife is guaranteed to lift everyone’s spirits, as “Barbara Nice shares her unique comic insights on what’s sucking the joy out of life and what that means for the current state of play. (Just don’t tell her husband, Ken, he thinks she’s cat sitting for her friend Vera.)”
Although her occasional stage diving antics are not guaranteed in this show (“Piggin’ health and safety” according to Barbara hereself) audiences can reportedly still expect a night out unlike any other.
Aptly called Fun! With Barbara Nice, the housewife and mother of five’s shows are known for their party atmosphere, with the opportunity for members of the audience to get as involved as they like.
Barbara’s team add: “It’s all about leaving your cares in the theatre foyer, and enjoying a laugh-out-loud, joyful get-together so we can all feel the benefit, as Barbara helps everyone reconnect with the things that make life worth living.”
When is the show coming to Lancashire?
Fun! With Barbara Nice is on at the Chorley Theatre on Saturday, June 7.
The event begings at 7:30pm.
What has Barbara said about the tour?
Barbara said: “It had been a good few years since I got out on the road with a show and it was lovely to be back out there bringing some laughter and fun to various towns and cities last year, so much so I’m doing it all again in 2025!
“The message of the show is WTF! That’s where’s the fun! I think we all need a bit more fun in our lives right now.”
The TV star added that all her shows are about having a “proper good laugh” and she prides herself on her authentic, down to earth approach.
Barbara said: “I’m all about keeping it real. There’s none of that A.I bobbins in my shows – as Freddy Mercury almost said, ‘this is the real life, this is not A.I’ – it’s all about real people having a real laugh and a lot of fun!”
How can I get tickets?
Tickets are available for her Chorley show online here or at the Chorley Theatre Box Office.
They cost £15 each and there is an age guidance of 14+
Where else is Barbara performing?
Barbara Nice 2025 tour dates and venues – full list
January 22 – Longbridge – Herbert’s Yard
February 7 – Lichfield – The Garrick (Studio)
February 14 – Whitehill and Bordon – The Phoenix Theatre & Arts Centre
February 21 – Beverley – East Riding Theatre
March 7 – Bakewell – Bakewell Town Hall
March 13 – Sudbury – The Quay Theatre
March 21 – Leicester – The Y Theatre
April 1 – Totton – Hanger Farm Arts Centre
April 10 – Bath – Bath Comedy Festival – Upstairs @ Bath Pizza Co
April 26 – Wolverhampton – Newhampton Arts Centre
May 2 – Bradford – Bradford Theatre
May 9 – Runcorn – The Brindley
May 10 – Stoke-on-Trent – Stoke-on-Trent Comedy Festival – The Potteries Museum & Art Gallery
June 6 – Settle – Victoria Hall
June 7 – Chorley – Chorley Theatre
June 12-14 – Birmingham – The Rep
June 27 – Stockport – The Plaza