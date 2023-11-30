Comedian Dave Spikey is back touring the North West with his brand new stand-up show – and for one night only, he donated all ticket profits to his local children’s hospice, Derian House.

Famous for co-writing and co-starring in Channel 4’s critically acclaimed Phoenix Nights, the multi-award winning comedian was applauded onto the stage at Chorley Theatre on Wedndesday (November 29) in the second show of his tour.

Dave, who has lived in Chorley since 1989, had his audience in stitches with his 'Life in a Northern Town' show – and profits from tickets will go towards for the 400 babies, children and young people that Derian House cares for.

Dave is on a new standup tour about his Northern roots

“I have known about Derian House ever since it first opened its doors – it has always been a big landmark in the Chorley community”, said Dave, 72.

“I chose to support Derian because the more you read about it, the more you realise it’s a fantastic cause. The hospice is a wonderful place and is not just well known in the area, but also nationally, for providing incredible care for children and their families. I am very proud to support what they do.”

Dave is also known for presenting TV shows Bullseye and Chain Letters, as well as serving as team captain for the first four series of comedy panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats.

The comedian’s 'Life in a Northern Town' tour, which will run from November 2023 until February 2024, is all about his life – from his humble working class beginnings in Bolton to his career as an award-winning comedian, actor, writer and film producer.

Dave Spikey and Derian CEO Karen Edwards.

“It was great to perform in Chorley – I love it here”, said Dave.

“We couldn’t have had a better audience – we all had a brilliant night and for a wonderful cause. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along to help us support Derian House.”

Karen Edwards OBE, Chief Executive of Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “What an incredible show from the legend himself – Dave Spikey. He truly had all of us in the audience in stitches.

“To donate the proceeds from the night is an incredibly generous gesture from Dave and we are so grateful.”