30 stories to tug on the heart strings as Chorley's Derian House Childrens Hospice celebrates its 30th birthday
October 11 marked three decades since the hospice was officially opened by the Duchess of Norfolk, Lavinia Fitzalan-Howard, and welcomed in its first child.
To celebrate, the charity has been delving into its past – with young people, families, staff, volunteers and supporters all sharing their favourite memories of the hospice.
Who set it up?
The name Derian comes from a combination of the names of brothers Derek and Ian Haydock.
The Haydock family helped found the hospice after struggling to access services for Derek, who lived with a life-limiting condition and died aged 19.
Margaret Vinten played a pivotal role in moving Ian and Derek’s dream forward and found the location in Astley Village.
As well as helping to design the hospice, she also oversaw the building work. She was the driving force behind the fundraising campaign to raise money for the project and recruiting supporters throughout the region.
Derian House continues to provide care to more than 400 babies, children and young people with life-limiting illnesses from across the North West, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Incredible”
Karen Edwards, Chief Executive Officer at Derian House, said: “It has been incredible to read everyone’s memories of the hospice over the years - they help to paint a picture of how things have changed since Derian House’s small beginnings in 1993. But it is clear one thing hasn’t changed – the compassion and care that we provide for families.
“I would like to thank everyone who has helped Derian House grow into the charity it is today, and cannot wait to continue to develop our services to help more families in the future.”
