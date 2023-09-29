Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 50-year-old comic from Bolton interrupted his gig in Manchester to pledge some of the ticket sales to the Nuttall family's charity. He mentioned Laura and her foundation, BeMoreLaura, and vowed to donate £2 from every ticket towards it, which is thought to be around £30,000.

Laura made headlines when she ticked off a bucket list of ambitions after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018. Despite being given 12 months to live, she completed her very own bucket list and achieved milestones such as graduation, presenting BBC's weather forecast as well as raising money for brain cancer charities. She died in May aged 23.

Laura's positive outlook won the hearts of many, including the Phoenix Nights star, who played his first gig in four years in 2021 to raise funds for her treatment.

And after striking up a friendship with the Nuttalls, from Barrowford in Lancashire, he extended his generosity once again at his sell-out weekend show at the Manchester AO Arena.

During his opening gig, he was praised for the touching gesture that deeply moved Laura's mother, Nicola. She thanked him for raising awareness of the foundation set up in her memory. She told BBC Radio Lancashire: "It was just after the second half started when he mentioned Laura. We were just sitting there with our mouths open, in front of all those people.Then he said he was going to donate £2 per ticket from the show to Laura's foundation, which is the best part of £30,000.

"We were just bowled over. I mean we couldn't love him anymore than we do, he's just an incredible man. Not only is he the kindest but he's also the funniest. It was an amazing night."

