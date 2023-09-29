News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Latest on Preston's new Tesco, a children's care home, and demolition hopes: Preston planning applications this week

Fifteen new planning applications have been registered with Preston City Council this week.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST

Among them are plans for eight new homes on a former rural car park, a home owner’s dream to demolish their home and rebuild, and the latest on Tesco coming to the former Jo and Cass salon in Fishergate.

To find out more about some of the most interesting applications, see the pages below.

These are some of the planning applications registered by Preston City Council this week.

1. Preston planning applications

These are some of the planning applications registered by Preston City Council this week. Photo: Google/Canva

Photo Sales
The occupant of 10 Whitmore Grove is seeking permission to build a detached bungalow on land adjacent to his home.

2. Whitmore Grove, Preston

The occupant of 10 Whitmore Grove is seeking permission to build a detached bungalow on land adjacent to his home. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Furness Building Society want to install a new non-illuminated fascia sign, an internally illuminated fascia sign and and an internally illuminated projecting sign on their premises in Lune Street.

3. 8 Lune Street, Preston

Furness Building Society want to install a new non-illuminated fascia sign, an internally illuminated fascia sign and and an internally illuminated projecting sign on their premises in Lune Street. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Second Nature Care Group Ltd is seeking permission to use 3 Dodney Drive as a children's home for two young people in receipt of care.

4. Dodney Drive, Preston

Second Nature Care Group Ltd is seeking permission to use 3 Dodney Drive as a children's home for two young people in receipt of care. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonTescoPreston City Council