Latest on Preston's new Tesco, a children's care home, and demolition hopes: Preston planning applications this week
Fifteen new planning applications have been registered with Preston City Council this week.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
Among them are plans for eight new homes on a former rural car park, a home owner’s dream to demolish their home and rebuild, and the latest on Tesco coming to the former Jo and Cass salon in Fishergate.
To find out more about some of the most interesting applications, see the pages below.
1 / 2