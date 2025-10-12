Peter Hook & The Light announce new tour & they're coming to Lancashire

Post-punk band Peter Hook & The Light, fronted by the former member of Joy Division and New Order, is heading to Lancashire later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Hook & The Light have announced a new UK tour and they are bringing it to Lowther Pavillion in Lytham on Friday, November 28.

What can we expect from the show?

Peter Hook & The Light will perform the New Order album Get Ready in its entirety, alongside a selection of the most seminal tracks from the rich back catalogues of both Joy Division and New Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get Ready was released in 2001 and reached #2 on the US Billboard Electronic album chart and #6 in the UK album chart.

It was the seventh studio album from New Order and was dedicated by the band to Rob Gretton, the manager of both Joy Division and New Order, who had died in 1999.

submit

Peter Hook first revisited the seminal Joy Division album Unknown Pleasures back in May 2010 for a commemorative charity concert and has followed it each year by performing subsequent albums from the repertoire of his bands, Joy Division and New Order.

His dedication to his back catalogue has now seen him move through Unknown Pleasures, Closer, Still, Movement, Power Corruption & Lies, Low Life, Brotherhood, Technique, Republic and Substance to arrive at the Get Ready album in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having toured the albums extensively, the band have now amassed over 800 concerts.

What has Peter said about the show?

Peter said: “Get Ready was a honeymoon record. Looking back now it was very enjoyable to make, and I think is massively underrated. It did sort the wheat from the chaff and led to a New Order mk2 which played better but had lost a naivety whilst gaining a maturity. Barney and I became a ‘power couple’ in Manchester during the making of the record but, sadly, the old problems recurred when we came to play live. The writing was on the wall from then on. The two of us worked very hard to make this a great record and I think we succeeded. I am looking forward to playing all the tracks, many of which have never been played live before. The Light will shine through … Get Ready!”

Read More Another iconic US rapper joins Pitbull for Lytham Festival's finale

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for all shows are available from - https://www.thegigcartel.com/Artists-profiles/Peter-Hook-The-Light.htm

You can also buy direct from Lowther Pavillion here.

Prices start at £38.00.

Where else are Peter Hook & the Light playing?

Full tour dates:

Saturday 8th November COVENTRY – HMV Empire

Thursday 20th November HOLMFIRTH – Picturedrome

Friday 21st November BATH – Komedia

Thursday 27th November LINCOLN – Engine Shed

Friday 28th November LYTHAM ST ANNE’S – Lowther Pavilion