Penwortham firefighters take on tough challenge in memory of friend and colleague Alastair Cudworth

Four Preston firefighters have paid tribute to their late friend and fireman Alastair Cudworth, 48, by undertaking a tough challenge.
By Emma Downey
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:29 BST- 2 min read
Alastair Cudworth passed away from cancer in January 2020. ‘Cuddy’, as he was known to family and colleagues, served as a firefighter for 26 years. He was also a keen amateur footballer and founder member of Whittle Wanderers FC, which he went on to become club secretary and team manager after he hung up his boots.

Now his former workmates and friends have completed a tough ‘Longest Day’ golf challenge, in memory of him to raise over £1,170 for charity.

The team, named ‘Cuddyshack’ after their late friend are based at Penwortham Fire Station, consists of Adam Wagstaff, Anthony Palmer, Ben Dawe and Jim Aubrey-Williams, who played 72 holes in just one day in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Four firefighters from Lancashire have completed a tough ‘Longest Day’ golf challenge in memory of one of their colleagues - Alastair Cudworth who died from cancer in January 2020. The team, named 'Cuddyshack after their friend, played 72 holes in just one day to raise over £1,170 for Macmillan Cancer Support charityFour firefighters from Lancashire have completed a tough ‘Longest Day’ golf challenge in memory of one of their colleagues - Alastair Cudworth who died from cancer in January 2020. The team, named 'Cuddyshack after their friend, played 72 holes in just one day to raise over £1,170 for Macmillan Cancer Support charity
They played four rounds at Leyland Golf Club, after teeing off with glow in the dark balls for their first round at around 5am and finished 14 hours and 17 minutes later at around 7.17pm! Together they clocked up just over 21 miles and have since smashed their initial target to raise £1,170 for the cancer charity.

Adam said: “We took on this challenge in memory of our beloved friend and colleague Alastair ‘Cuddy’ Cudworth, who sadly passed away after an intense battle with cancer. He is dearly missed and thought about every time we walk through the doors or take on any sporting event.

"We know he would have been cheering us on and also laughing at us too.

The late Alastair Cudworth (pictured), known as 'Cuddy' to family and colleagues, served as a firefighter for 26 years. He was also a keen amateur footballer and founder member of Whittle Wanderers FCThe late Alastair Cudworth (pictured), known as 'Cuddy' to family and colleagues, served as a firefighter for 26 years. He was also a keen amateur footballer and founder member of Whittle Wanderers FC
“We wanted to raise awareness and funds for Macmillan and continue Cuddy’s fight on his behalf. Unfortunately, so many people are touched by cancer in one way or another, that we thought it was the right thing to do and try and give something back and help ensure other families affected by cancer get the much-needed support from Macmillan, when they need it most.”

Cuddy’s colleagues at Lancashire Fire and Rescue are no strangers to raising funds for charity in his memory, having previously staged a charity car wash at Penwortham Fire Station for The Firefighters Charity, shortly after he passed away, and then in 2021, Adam Wagstaff and Anthony Palmer, along with colleague Matthew Leathard, completed Macmillan’s 13-mile Yorkshire Dales Mighty Hike, which raised £1,159 for people affected by cancer.

Macmillan’s Longest Day Golf Challenge, which is now in its 23rd year, encourages teams of friends to play four rounds of golf in 24 hours. And the top four fundraising teams from across the country will get the chance to win a free trip to Portugal to compete in the Longest Day Golf Challenge Finals.

