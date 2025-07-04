A plucky 92-year-old who fell from ladders while carrying a DIY task died as a result of his injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donald Green, of North Drive, Cleveleys, fell around 12 feet from ladders while carrying out a repair.

Mr Green died in Royal Preston Hospital on March 25 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant coroner Richard Taylor recorded an accidental death conclusion at an inquest at Preston Coroners Court.

The inquest heard that Mr Green had a history of heart disease. He was brought into hospital after a suspected fall at home, suffering from injuries to his face and arm.

His condition deteriorated and he died.

Mr Taylor said Mr Green could be seen on CCTV climbing up a ladder to tend to the roof of a single story extension.

The hearing was told the chief cause of his death was aspiration - inhaling blood as a result of the fall. His injuries and general frailty were also a factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Taylor said Mr Green's daughter had said in a statement that her father used a walking frame and support and a mobility scooter for shopping.

He was reluctant to seek medical help.

She told him he should not be climbing up ladders - but it would appear he did not heed that advice.

Mr Taylor recorded an accidental death conclusion.