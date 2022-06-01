In partnership with Preston Agility Dogs, the popular event will take place in Worden Park tomorrow from noon.

Have a go classes will be open to any pups and their owners who fancy taking part on the day. These dog agility, obedience and display classes will also be open for onlookers to enjoy.

The schedule also includes a line up of cute competitions for anyone to enter or cheer for, with categories including waggiest tail, best rescue and cutest puppy.

Paws in the Park Leyland festival at Worden Park will return this Thursday

Rebecca Wood, Paws in the Park event organiser and member of the Leyland Festival Committee, said: “I hope anybody and everybody who loves dogs come along to Paws in the Park this year, whether you have your own pup or not.

"If you want to show off your dog’s best tricks, pick up a few obedience pointers, enter a competition or just watch on as dozens of good boys and girls strut their stuff, we’d love to welcome you on the day.”

She added: “As a dog person, I’m so excited to get to meet lots of new canine friends and talk all things dog ownership with everyone who comes along. I’ll be showing off my own two dogs as well as helping to judge the competitions and keep things running smoothly. It’s going to be a fantastic day.”

Spectators are also welcome

The full Paws in the Park line up will be as follows:

12.15 – Dog Agility, Obedience Display & ‘Have a Go’ Session

13.00 – Best Junior Handler (Under 12 Years Old)

13.15 – Golden Oldie (Dogs Over 8 Years Old)

Some of the categories will include waggiest tail, best rescue and cutest puppy

13.30 – Best Rescue

13.45 – Dog Agility, Obedience Display & ‘Have a Go’ Session

14.15 – Waggiest Tail

14.30 – Cutest Puppy (Dogs 1 Year Old & Under)

14.45 – Dog Agility, Obedience Display & ‘Have a Go’ Session

15.15 – Prettiest Girl

15.35 – Best Trick

15.50 – Handsomest Male

16.10 – Dog Agility, Obedience Display & ‘Have a Go’ Session.

Participants are advised to arrive 10-15 minutes early for each session or competition, allowing for flex in the schedule needed to keep all dogs happy and engaged.