The Market Street branch, on the corner of High Street, is one of 27 branches included in Barclays’ latest list of closures.
The bank had already said 63 of its outlets would shut in 2022. The new list of closures now brings the total number of closures this year to 103.
Last year, HSBC across the road closed, which meant customers had to travel to Leyland to visit their nearest branch.
But with Barclays already having shut its Leyland branch in early 2021, it leaves customers having to take a 20-mile round trip to either Preston, Blackburn or Wigan to bank in person.
A Barclays spokesman said: “We continue to review and adjust our branch footprint to ensure it reflects the way that our customers are increasingly choosing to do their banking.
“We will always give twelve weeks’ notice of any branch closures, explaining the rationale for the decision, as well as highlighting alternative branches and ways to bank.
“This includes working with the local community to find different, more flexible ways for our colleagues to continue to provide local banking support, such as through pop-up presences.”
The full list of Barclays branches due to shut this year is:
Stow-on-the-Wold
Rawtenstall
Muswell Hill, London
Bexhill-on-Sea
Felixstowe
Heswall
Pinner
Gateshead
St Austell
Surbiton
Epping
Manchester
Beaconsfield
Middleton
Chester-le-Street
Feltham
Selby
Corby
Maldon
Peterborough
Prestwich
Wells
Sidcup
Havant
Petersfield
Ryde
Billericay
Chesterfield
Alfreton
Lampeter
Dunmow
Saffron Walden
Longton
Chorley
Ripon
Southgate Chase Side
Holloway
Bridgnorth
Ludlow
Sheerness