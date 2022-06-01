The Market Street branch, on the corner of High Street, is one of 27 branches included in Barclays’ latest list of closures.

The bank had already said 63 of its outlets would shut in 2022. The new list of closures now brings the total number of closures this year to 103.

Last year, HSBC across the road closed, which meant customers had to travel to Leyland to visit their nearest branch.

Barclays has confirmed it will shut its Market Street branch this year

But with Barclays already having shut its Leyland branch in early 2021, it leaves customers having to take a 20-mile round trip to either Preston, Blackburn or Wigan to bank in person.

A Barclays spokesman said: “We continue to review and adjust our branch footprint to ensure it reflects the way that our customers are increasingly choosing to do their banking.

“We will always give twelve weeks’ notice of any branch closures, explaining the rationale for the decision, as well as highlighting alternative branches and ways to bank.

“This includes working with the local community to find different, more flexible ways for our colleagues to continue to provide local banking support, such as through pop-up presences.”

The full list of Barclays branches due to shut this year is:

Stow-on-the-Wold

Rawtenstall

Muswell Hill, London

Bexhill-on-Sea

Felixstowe

Heswall

Pinner

Gateshead

St Austell

Surbiton

Epping

Manchester

Beaconsfield

Middleton

Chester-le-Street

Feltham

Selby

Corby

Maldon

Peterborough

Prestwich

Wells

Sidcup

Havant

Petersfield

Ryde

Billericay

Chesterfield

Alfreton

Lampeter

Dunmow

Saffron Walden

Longton

Chorley

Ripon

Southgate Chase Side

Holloway

Bridgnorth

Ludlow