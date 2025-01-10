Paddy McGuinness talks doing Top Gear without Freddie Flintoff
Bolton born Paddy and Preston born Freddie presented the BBC show Top Gear alongside Chris Harris between 2019 and 2022.
The trio’s presenting reign came to an end when Freddie stepped down from his role in March 2023- following his Top Gear crash the December prior- and then the show was officially cancelled in November 2023.
Last year however, Paddy and Chris reunited for a new BBC programme called Paddy And Chris: Road Trippin' which saw the 51-year-old Take Me Out starand the 49-year-old sports journalist travel to European countries including Sweden, Greece and Switzerland.
With both shows being motoring based, parellels were drawn between Top Gear and Paddy And Chris: Road Trippin’ and particular notice was made of 47-year-old Freddie’s absence.
Father of three Paddy, who swears Bolton will be always be Lancashire, has now addressed rumours that he and Chris would also present Top Gear again without his fellow Lancastian.
Paddy told the Sun: “If we were doing Top Gear, just me and Chris without Fred, then that would be a problem.
“I’d be thinking to myself, ‘Bloody hell, where’s the big lad?’.
“The thing with me, Chris and Fred, which showed on Top Gear, we had a really great chemistry and we all got on really well. We still do. I know for a fact that if Fred wanted to come along on that road trip, there wouldn’t be any problems — we’d do it.
“And if the three of us ended up doing Top Gear again, we’d do it.”
The Boltonion did however admit that him and Chris were currently discussing whether they should bring Paddy And Chris: Road Trippin' back for a second series.
Elsewhere, former cricketing star turned TV presenter Freddie was kept busy last year with his cricket coaching duties and his own TV programme ‘Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour' .
Airing in August on the BBC, the show saw father of four Freddie take the team of amateur cricket players from the first Field of Dreams series on a once-in-a-lifetime cricket tour of India.
The former Greenlands Community Primary School and Ribbleton Hall High School pupil also presented the Bullseye Christmas special which aired on Christmas Day.
