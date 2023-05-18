Outdoor dining near me: 12 great places in Lancashire to eat outdoors reviewed by customers on Google
Here are 12 great places in Lancashire to eat outdoors that have been given a thumbs up by customers on Google.
When the sun is out and the evenings are balmy, there’s nothing better than having a nice meal and a cold drink outdoors – and in Lancashire there are plenty of great places to do just that.
We had a look on Google reviews for some of the highest-rated establishments in Lancashire where customers specifically mentioned their enjoyable outdoor dining experience.
In no particular order they are …
See also: These 12 gorgeous Preston homes are the most expensive currently for sale on Zoopla and The best things to do in Preston according to Tripadvisor