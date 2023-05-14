Oswaldtwistle man dies after serious road traffic collision on Blackburn Road
A 35 year old man from Oswaldtwistle has died after three cars collided on Blackburn Road on May 6.
The man, who was driving a Ford Mondeo, suffered serious leg, facial and internal injuries when he hit two cars travelling in the opposite direction, at around 9:20pm that evening.
He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died on Friday (May 12).
His car collided with an Audi car and a Skoda Octavia car, both travelling in the opposite direction, near the Old Mother Redcap pub in Hyndburn.
Two women were also hospitalised with injuries.
Sgt Michael Higginson of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit said: “This is a sad and tragic incident and my thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“We continue to piece together exactly what happened and our investigation is ongoing.”
Any witnesses or drivers who have dashcam should call 101 – quoting log 1665 of May 6, 2023 – or email [email protected]