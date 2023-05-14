News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Oswaldtwistle man dies after serious road traffic collision on Blackburn Road

A 35 year old man from Oswaldtwistle has died after three cars collided on Blackburn Road on May 6.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 14th May 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 16:27 BST

The man, who was driving a Ford Mondeo, suffered serious leg, facial and internal injuries when he hit two cars travelling in the opposite direction, at around 9:20pm that evening.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died on Friday (May 12).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His car collided with an Audi car and a Skoda Octavia car, both travelling in the opposite direction, near the Old Mother Redcap pub in Hyndburn.

Man dies after tragic road collisionMan dies after tragic road collision
Man dies after tragic road collision
Most Popular

Two women were also hospitalised with injuries.

Read More
Thief in dressing gown goes on car crime spree in Fulwood
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sgt Michael Higginson of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit said: “This is a sad and tragic incident and my thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We continue to piece together exactly what happened and our investigation is ongoing.”

Any witnesses or drivers who have dashcam should call 101 – quoting log 1665 of May 6, 2023 – or email [email protected]

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceAudi