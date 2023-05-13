The thief was captured on CCTV as he took a necklace and tools from a car and van parked on the drive of a home in Geneva Road, Fulwood at 2.36am on Friday.

The owner, who doesn’t want to be named, said the vehicles were “100 per cent locked”, and has been told by police that thieves were using a handheld device to deactivate alarms and central locking.

From a Vauxhall Zafira, a Pandora necklace with the initial S was taken, and several specialised tools were taken from a Ford Transit van.

The theives were caught on camera

"Blatant”

The woman said: “It’s just so blatant. There were two of them and one of them can be seen on camera just stood there in his dressing gown while my cats look at him on the drive.”

She added: “They’ve taken a Pandora necklace out of my car, three drills and specialised screwdrivers out of my husband’s works van, as well as my son’s drill, and he’s an apprentice.

“My husband works hard for a living and that van’s his everything. He does take the highly-valuable things out of it at night, but with every office, you can’t take everything, every night.”

Geneva Road, Fulwood

The mum says she only realised they’d been robbed when she went out to the car on the school run, and has since heard from neighbours who have also had their doors tampered with or had items stolen from cars – one person losing a bank card.

The woman said: “The police have been informed, but I’m not expecting too much.

"I just want to make these items too hot to handle and stop people from buying them.

"You do feel violated that someone’s been on your property and taken your things, and there’s also the hassle of having to replace everything.”

What do the police say?

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: “It’s been reported and is under investigation.”