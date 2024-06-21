Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jay Slater’s hometown of Oswaldtwistle has turned the streets blue with a sea of ribbons in support of the 19-year-old who remains missing in Tenerife.

Jay was last heard from on Monday morning when he called his friend Lucy Law to tell her he was going to walk back to their accommodation after missing a bus.

Oswaldtwistle has been turned blue with a sea of ribbons as the community unites in hope behind the family of missing Jay Slater. Credit; P L Photography And Images | P L Photography And Images

He told her he was lost, thirsty and had only 1 per cent charge on his phone. The walk from Rural de Teno park, his last known location, to the south of the Spanish island, would take around 11 hours on foot.

Search teams refocused their efforts on Thursday in the north of Tenerife, where Rural de Teno park is located, after discounting a potential lead in the south of the island, the BBC reported.

A prayer service was also held at West End Methodist Church on Thursday night. Credit: P L Photography And Images | P L Photography And Images

Back in Lancashire, Jay’s hometown of Oswaldtwistle has been keeping the missing teenager and his distraught family in their thoughts. Yesterday, hundreds of blue ribbons were attached to posts, gates and railings along Blackburn Road in a show of support for the family.

A prayer service was also held at West End Methodist Church last night with wellwishers lighting candles, leaving notes of support and saying prayers for the missing 19-year-old.

The apprentice bricklayer travelled from the East Lancashire town to the Spanish island for a music festival with his two friends Lucy and Bradley.

