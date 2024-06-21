Oswaldtwistle goes blue for Jay Slater after 19-year-goes missing in Tenerife
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jay was last heard from on Monday morning when he called his friend Lucy Law to tell her he was going to walk back to their accommodation after missing a bus.
He told her he was lost, thirsty and had only 1 per cent charge on his phone. The walk from Rural de Teno park, his last known location, to the south of the Spanish island, would take around 11 hours on foot.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Search teams refocused their efforts on Thursday in the north of Tenerife, where Rural de Teno park is located, after discounting a potential lead in the south of the island, the BBC reported.
Back in Lancashire, Jay’s hometown of Oswaldtwistle has been keeping the missing teenager and his distraught family in their thoughts. Yesterday, hundreds of blue ribbons were attached to posts, gates and railings along Blackburn Road in a show of support for the family.
A prayer service was also held at West End Methodist Church last night with wellwishers lighting candles, leaving notes of support and saying prayers for the missing 19-year-old.
The apprentice bricklayer travelled from the East Lancashire town to the Spanish island for a music festival with his two friends Lucy and Bradley.
The search is now in its fifth day, with police, fire, search and rescue teams continuing to scour the area in and around Masca and the Teno Rural Park in the hopes of finding him.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.