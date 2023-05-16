Founded by Olympic medal-winning triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee in 2014, the Brownlee Foundation inspires children from all backgrounds to enjoy sport, encouraging them to lead active lifestyles and benefit from the opportunities sport provides. The events are free for primary schools and are aimed at Key Stage 2 pupils, enabling them to try something new and have fun being active in sport. Since 2014, the foundation has since grown to deliver 14 events across the UK annually, giving thousands of children an introduction to the three elements of triathlon – swimming, cycling and running – in a non-competitive environment. All equipment is provided, removing the barrier of equipment to ensure all children from all backgrounds can participate. Each child is gifted with a commemorative t-shirt before the event and receives a medal and goody bag when they cross the finish line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With support from dedicated volunteers from local sports clubs, councils, companies and schools, 50 events have now taken place through the Brownlee Foundation. Over 750 schools have attended, and more than 650 young leaders have been given a volunteering opportunity.

Gold medalist Alistair Brownlee and silver medalist Jonathan Brownlee pictured at on the podium during the Men's Triathlon at Fort Copacabana on Day 13 of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, have helped make a difference to 50,000 children since 2014 with the Brownlee Foundation which encourages them to access free sports across the north west

This month the Foundation celebrates a huge milestone achievement by welcoming its 50,000th child to participate in their free triathlon events. To mark this year’s milestone, Jonny will be going back to where it all began by attending the John Charles Centre for Sport event in Leeds this Friday.

Alistair said: “Back in 2014, I don’t think Jonny or I imagined the impact the Brownlee Foundation could have. We just wanted as many young people as possible to experience

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

triathlon – a sport we are both passionate about and continue to enjoy. We always said we’d be delighted if each event inspires a handful of people to take up regular activity, so reaching a milestone like this is unbelievable.”

Jonny added: “We want to continue to have a positive impact, but we are a small charity and do rely on support from partners and sponsors to fund the events. We’re ready to inspire the next 50,000 children.”

The events are free for primary schools and are aimed at Key Stage 2 pupils, enabling them to try something new and have fun being active in sport

To find out more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Charity Operations Manager, Charis Palmer-Smeaton at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To sign your school up and register for an event, visit the Brownlee Foundation website and complete a registration form HERE.