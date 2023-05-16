John Philip Clegg, 43, of Lincoln Road, Lancaster, was accused of entering as a trespasser to a HMV store in Lancaster on September 6 last year and stealing goods amounting to £330.17 which included an Elvis Presley CD, a Stranger Things red hooded top, an Eco water bottle and two Jam Sound Streams Plus music players. At a previous hearing at Preston Magistrates Court on September 28 last year he entered a plea of not guilty, but was found guilty of the crime on May 5 this year.

He is also accused of on September 27 last year of attempting to enter as a trespasser at Hest Bank Hotel, with intent to steal. Previously entering a plea of not guilty at a previous hearing at Preston Magistrates Court on January 26 this year, he then changed his plea to guilty. A warrant for his arrest without bail on both counts has now been issued for failing to show up to his bail hearings.