On Friday September 9, Age Concern Central Lancashire opened the doors to their first Preston bridal and occasional wear shop on Cannon Street in the city centre.

The charity retail shop, marked the opening of ‘Occasions’ making this the nine store to be added to their portfolio of successful and popular shopping destinations in Lancashire.

The new shop is located in Preston city centre at 30 Cannon Street and specialises in bridal, evening, prom, party and vintage. Offering customers a sustainable and cheaper place to find their occasional wear.

With both new and pre-loved including designer bargains amongst the womenswear, menswear, shoes and accessories,

Bel Fry, Director of Retail for the Charity said: “We are thrilled and very excited to have opened our occasional wear boutique and looking forward to welcoming shoppers. If you are looking for something special to wear at a wedding, at the races at a black tie ball or even as a bride then why not head to Cannon Street for some inspiration this #secondhandseptember?

“With the cost of living increasing, we urge brides-to-be to consider a more cost-effective and sustainable option for their wedding dress and buy preloved. We have some beautiful styles in store including some absolute classic designs from years gone by. Buying pre-loved will have a huge impact on the purse strings, whilst preventing items from going to landfill and generating much-needed income for the charity, allowing us to continue the excellent work that we do within the elderly community in Lancashire. We very much value your support."

Customers can now visit the shop which is open Tuesday to Friday 10am to 4.30pm and Saturday 9.30pm to 5pm and charitable donations are gratefully accepted.

All 9 of the shops create valuable volunteering and employment opportunities, protect the environment and make a direct contribution to the health and wellbeing of communities across Lancashire.

In November 2020 the charity scooped the ‘Most Creative use of Lockdown’ Award at the prestigious Charity Retail Awards 2020.