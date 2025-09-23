Nolan sisters to reunite for special concert following loss of Linda

The Nolans will reunite for two very special appearances this October, marking their first public performances together since the death of their beloved sister Linda, who passed in January from double pneumonia, after living with incurable breast cancer.

Sister Denise, Maureen and Anne Nolan will take to the stage at Simply The Best, a star-studded fundraising concert in aid of BB With Love and Weston Park Cancer Charit to perform songs including the group's best known hit I'm In The Mood For Dancing.

The event, taking place at Sheffield City Hall on Saturday October 4, will also feature actors Layton Williams and Blackpool’s Hayley Tamaddon as well Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Janette Manrara .

Loose Women and Celebrity Big Brother star Linda, who long campaigned for awareness of breast cancer, died aged 65 in January after being admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with double pneumonia.

With her sisters Denise, Coleen, Bernie, Maureen and Anne, she was part of the pop group The Nolans, recording hits like Gotta Pull Myself Together in the late 1970s and early 80s.

Linda was first diagnosed in 2005 and then given the all-clear in 2011, but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer.

Linda’s younger sister Bernie also died of breast cancer in 2013 aged 52.

Nolan sisters Maureen, Denise and Anne (pictured here with siser Coleen) will reunite for a cancer charity concert. | @coleen_nolan on Instagram

Organised by the Croke family of Sheffield in memory of their wife and mother Bev Croke , the concert marks the fifth and final Simply The Best fundraising event and is co-produced by Mrs Croke's son, The Voice UK star Matthew Croke .

The three sisters will perform Tell Me It's Not True from the musical Blood Brothers. Maureen , Denise, Bernie and Linda all once appeared in the show in London's West End, earning them a Guinness World Record.

Anne said: "This will be my first time performing Tell Me It's Not True, which makes it incredibly emotional for me.

"To sing it with Denise and Maureen and to know that Bernie and Linda once performed it too will be such a powerful moment for us as sisters."

Denise, who left the group before the 1979 release of their best known hit, said: "I've never sung I'm In The Mood For Dancing before, so to finally perform it alongside my sisters and for such a meaningful reason feels very special.

"Cancer has touched our family in the most devastating way, so being able to use our voices to raise money for others going through it means the world to us."

Tickets for the event can be bought at: https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/event/simply-the-best-2025/tm_1ku8v-p9ga2jovf/

A week later, on Saturday October 11 , The Nolans will appear for a Q&A at the Talking Pictures Festival of Film & TV Roadshow at the Hebden Bridge Picture House.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Denise, Maureen and Anne in person for autographs and photos.

You can find out more about that event here, whilst tickets can be bought at: https://renownfilms.co.uk/product-category/the-talking-pictures-festival-of-film-tv-roadshow-at-hebden-bridge-picture-house/