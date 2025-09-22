Ahead of the brand-new series of Big Brother, Lancashire presenter Aj Odudu and her co-host Will Best, took part in an exclusive interview all about it...

Big Brother: Live Launch next Monday will see hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best once again welcome an eclectic mix of strangers from across the UK who will all become Housemates living under one roof.

For a third series on ITV2, the nation’s most renowned residence, the Big Brother House, will yet again play host to all the mischief and mayhem and has undergone a makeover that’s easy on the eye.

Before the excitement of launch night, see what Blackburn born AJ and Londoner Will had to say about the show below:

How does it feel to be back for another series of Big Brother?

AJ: “So exciting and especially in its 25th year - how iconic! I could never have dreamt as a teenager watching Big Brother for the first time that one day I would be saying ‘Please do not swear’ live to the nation alongside my very good friend Will Best. It’s a dream!”

Will: “When we first started working together 11 years ago, if somebody had said ‘One day you’ll be doing this but on Big Brother’, we would’ve laughed you out.”

AJ: “It feels very special.”

AJ Odudu and Will Best return to host Big Brother for its third series on ITV2. | ITV

What’ve you both been up to since the break from Celebrity Big Brother?

Will: “I’ve been doing breakfast radio. I started my radio show on Hits the day after Celebrity Big Brother finished - I went straight into that. I had two weeks off in the summer too.”

AJ: “I’ve been to weddings, I’ve been abroad, I got engaged and I also started a series of gatherings called Served - curated suppers to bring people together and I’ve loved it!”

You’ve now hosted two series of Big Brother and two series of Celebrity Big Brother. What has it been like being a part of this the last few years?

Will: “A dream come true.”

AJ: “And a whirlwind - I can’t believe how quick it has gone.”

Will: “It’s gone incredibly fast. I can’t remember life before it.”

AJ: “I do remember the first series when Will and I were just about to present the launch and we were holding hands and crying at each other in the back of a taxi. It was so moving and overwhelming. A real dream for both of us and to be continuing to live that dream all these series later with so much public support is amazing. We don’t stop pinching ourselves.”

What are you most looking forward to about being back for a new series?

Will: “Getting to hang out with AJ. We’re both busy and it can be difficult to see your mates as much as you’d like to. Having an environment where we can hang out and do something we love together for seven weeks is an absolute dream.”

AJ: “I am looking forward to obviously meeting all the new Housemates and looking forward to an extra week together! It’s so exciting, it’s like the lead up to Christmas.”

Will: “We become so invested in these people - I always start dreaming about them!”

AJ: “In a few weeks we’re going to have brand-new Housemates to be obsessed with.”

Will: “I can’t wait.”

Do you have a standout moment from hosting last year’s series?

AJ: “The standout moment for me was interviewing Hanah after she just realised what Segun had been saying. There had been a little bit of flirty behaviour and he framed it in a way in the House that it was a bit one-sided. I think getting to comfort her in a really sisterly way was beautiful because her whole storyline wasn’t Segun of course but it was a standout moment for me.”

Will: “I think for me it was when we got audio from when there was a fire alarm and they left the house and we got audio from them outside the house for the first time ever. It was Rosie asking Nathan out. And also seeing the smoking area!”

The full Big Brother cast in 2024: Ali, Dean, Martha, Marcello, Izaaz, Thomas, Lily, Rosie, Daze, Segun, Sarah, Khaled, Ryan, Hannah, Nathan, Emma. Credit: ITV | ITV

What do you hope to see in this year’s cast?

Will: “Diversity in terms of age, in terms of background, in terms of political opinion.”

AJ: “In terms of gender and related identities. In terms of everything!”

Will: “We want to see all facets of British society represented.”

AJ: “And I want to see authenticity. I want people to go in there and be their authentic selves from day one. We never know what to expect and that’s the exciting thing about it. I actually am going into it with no expectations other than I want to see a diverse group of Housemates.”

How are we getting on with our launch night looks?

AJ: “Mine is going to be an evolution of the blue latex catsuit. It’s going to be…”

Will: “Jaw-dropping.”

AJ: “I hope it’s going to be jaw-dropping. It’s going to be tight, I will say that. I won’t be able to breathe!”

Will: “Mine is going to be a classic silhouette with some fun, sparkly flourishes.”