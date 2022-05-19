Police have told Boris Johnson he faces no further action over lockdown breaches after the Met said its partygate investigation had concluded and 126 fines have been issued.

It means the only fine he has received is the one issued to him along with his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak for attending his 56th birthday celebration in June 2020.

The Met said 83 people were fined in total: 53 fixed penalty notices were issued to 35 men and 73 FPNs to 48 women.

Boris Johnson will only receive one fine for the Partygate scandal

A total of 28 people received between two and five fines through Operation Hillman - which cost the Met Police £460,000 to carry out.

The fines have been issued in relation to illegal events held on government premises on eight dates during the coronavirus pandemic, while the gatherings were outlawed by lockdown rules.

The force said it "will not be releasing or confirming the identity of anyone involved in this investigation or providing further details of our findings, in line with the approach we’ve taken throughout the pandemic."

A damning report from Sue Gray - the civil servant who carried out an internal investigation into government Covid-rule-breaking before passing evidence of criminality to the Met - is now expected to be published soon.