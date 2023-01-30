Three days on, officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of the mother of two, who was last seen at 9.15am with her pet spaniel on the banks of the River Wyre near St Michael’s.

The police officer leading the investigation said today she believed Nicola’s disappearance was unlikely to be “a crime inquiry”. Nicola’s mobile phone was later found on a bench near to the river. Her dog was also located nearby running free.

Police said Nicola was on a conference call with other people shortly before her disappearance but then placed her phone down, leaving the line open.

Lancashire Police Supt. Sally Riley addressed the media about the disappearance of Nicola Bulley

But despite extensive searches by helicopter, boats and on foot, they have found nothing.

Superintendent Sally Riley appealed at an outdoor press conference near the scene today for anyone who was driving through St Michael’s at around 9.15am on Friday to examine dashcam footage to see if they captured Nicola as she began her walk on the road bridge over the river.

They also urged anyone who was walking along the towpath from the village on Garstang Road to get in touch.

She said: "If anyone has any information that could help, please come forward.

Nicola, 45, was last seen on Friday walking her dog near the river Wyre

"We are really concerned about Nicola. We have searched an extensive area along the river bank out of St Michael’s. We have been very thorough. We are keeping a really open mind about what could have happened.

"We think the likelihood is Nicola has gone missing and it is not crime inquiry. It’s shocking. It is a very close knit community and it is unusual for people missing in these circumstance. It is very sad and we are doing everything we can to find her safe and well.”

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on the morning of January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Police searching a church graveyard in St Michael's as part of the search for missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley. The 45-year-old was last seen on Friday close to the river Wyre

Searches have been carried out by Lancashire Police using drones and police dogs over the weekend, with support from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team and the North West Underwater Search Team.

Local community members have also organised search efforts across the St Michael’s area.

Ms Bulley, from Inskip, Lancashire, is described as white, 5ft 3in, with light brown shoulder-length hair. She speaks with an Essex accent and was last seen wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellies. Her hair was tied into a ponytail.

She was walking her brown-coloured spaniel immediately prior to going missing, although the dog has since been found.

Police officers near the river Wyre as Lancashire Constabulary ramps up its efforts to find Nicola Bulley, who was last seen on Friday

Chief Inspector Chris Barton, of Lancashire Police, thanked the public for their help but urged anyone helping with the search not to put themselves in danger. He added: “Nicola has now been missing for two days and we are extremely concerned about her.

“Firstly, if anybody saw her on Friday morning and has not yet been spoken to by police, or if anybody has any other information about where she might be, please get in touch with us straight away.

“Enquiries are very much ongoing and we have a team of detectives working tirelessly to establish the circumstances around her disappearance, in addition to a large team of police officers, partner agency and volunteer groups on the ground searching the area around where she was last seen.

“We are following a number of lines of inquiry and are keeping an open mind at this stage about what has occurred.

“We appreciate there is a great deal of concern in the local area and that people want to help, however we would ask that nobody puts themselves in any danger.

“If anybody has any questions or concerns they are welcome to speak to officers in the area.”

Members of the local community helping police in the search for Nicola Bulley

Anybody who has information should call 101, quoting log 473 of January 27th, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.