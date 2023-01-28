Lancashire police are asking the public for their help in locating Nicola Bulley from Inskip who was last seen at around 9.15am yesterday (Friday) on the footpath by the river off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins, light brown shoulder-length hair and speaks with an Essex accent. She was wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellies, with her hair in a ponytail.

Prior to going missing she was walking her dog – a brown-coloured Spaniel who has been found close to where police believe she was last seen.

A police spokesperson said: “We hope this might help jog the memory of anybody who saw her at around the same time and about where she was going."

She also has links to Thornton Cleveleys.